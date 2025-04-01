Wrestlers Who Can't Stand Becky Lynch
"The Man" Becky Lynch has undergone an impressive transformation from an Irish dancer with a comedy gimmick on "WWE NXT" to a force to be reckoned with on the main roster. She has rubbed shoulders with fellow Hall of Fame-caliber talent across the globe on many different stages, and has held many iterations of WWE's top women's championships over the years. One doesn't just experience such a meteoric rise without making a few enemies along the way, however. Despite Lynch's talent and wit, both on the microphone and on social media, there are some within the wrestling industry who just can't stand "The Man."
If it's not her success in the ring that is ruffling the feathers of others, like those of Ronda Rousey and former friend Charlotte Flair, it's her use of social media to call things like she sees them that sometimes stirs up trouble, like with CM Punk and Alexa Bliss. Lynch's real-life husband, Seth Rollins, is also a polarizing figure in the company with many who can't stand him, and the pair's relationship has even been a topic of contention for those within the wrestling sphere who can't seem to separate the personal from the professional.
Lynch may be on top of her game both in and outside of there ring, but there will always be some who just can't stand her. Whether she's mixing it up in the ring on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" or even taking time off to enjoy life as a mother, there are some who will always be talking about "The Lass Kicker."
Charlotte Flair
Just because the pair make up one half of the iconic "Four Horsewomen" doesn't mean Lynch and Charlotte Flair have always liked each other. Though they started out as friends, the pair have had well-documented issues that even spilled over on-screen. The issues between the pair were made public during a segment on "WWE SmackDown" in October 2021.
They were meant to exchange their title belts in the middle of the ring, as the champions had been drafted to the opposite brand of which they held the gold. Both women reportedly went off script during the segment. Instead of passing her title over, Flair dropped the belt to the mat for Lynch to pick up. Lynch flung her title at Flair, which was also not part of the plan. They reportedly got into a backstage altercation after the awkward segment and words were exchanged over Flair disrespecting Lynch by trying to make her look bad. It was noted in a report that while things were heated, they didn't turn physical. Flair addressed their issues the following month on "The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani" and said that the pair were no longer friends due to both women wanting to be on top and wanting to be the best.
The pair seemingly reconciled over the years, however, and shared a nice moment in a press conference alongside one another after Survivor Series: WarGames in 2023. Lynch spoke about rekindling their friendship at the event a few months later, and said she didn't think she and Flair would always be butting heads, and that their appearance together was nice. She said animosity tends to weigh on a person after a long time, and it was nice to get a break from it.
Alexa Bliss
Lynch is a force both in the ring and on the microphone during promos, but since she's come up in her more sassy, confident gimmick as "The Man," she's been a master of social media, as well. Many talent in WWE have been the subject of her jabs and troll-worthy comments on social media, both in storyline and out, and Alexa Bliss was one of the first to feel Lynch's wrath back in October 2018. Bliss was still portraying her "Goddess" character at the time, but was on the shelf with an injury when she decided to try and get into a virtual war of words with Lynch when she was the "SmackDown" Women's Champion.
Ahead of Survivor Series that year, Lynch cut a promo on her opponent, Ronda Rousey, who was still newer to WWE at the time. Lynch took shots at some of Rousey's previous opponents and said that she didn't "come to cosplay or talk about a reality show," she was going after Rousey at the event to rip her arm off. Bliss took the cosplay comment as a shot at her, and took to Twitter (now known as X) to respond.
"Yep, I cosplay," Bliss posted, alongside the hashtags "Still Beat Ya Tho" and "Just Sayin" with a peace sign emoji.
"You should cosplay as a waterboy because of all the time you spend on the sidelines," Lynch shot back at the injured Bliss. "The Goddess" didn't respond further to the champion's comment on social media, but the pair would face each other numerous times in the ring when Bliss was healthy with seemingly no real bad blood between them.
Ric Flair
Charlotte isn't the only legendary Flair with whom Lynch has had heat. Ric Flair, "The Queen's" father, was less than pleased when Lynch began using the nickname "The Man." The elder Flair infamously coined the line, "To be 'The Man' you gotta beat 'The Man'" during his heyday in the 1980s, and didn't take too kindly to a rival of his daughter's using the name. "The Nature Boy" owns the trademark to the catchphrase as a whole, and in September 2019, registered for the trademark for "The Man," despite never going by it as a nickname in his career. When the news of the trademark came out, Lynch seemingly shrugged it off and claimed on Twitter she was still "The Man," to which Flair responded with the catchphrase, alongside the hashtag "already trademarked."
Flair told TMZ Sports in September 2019 he had been trying to work out a private agreement with WWE that would pay him and still allow Lynch to use the nickname, but WWE rejected the idea, leading to tension between Flair and the company. The dispute was finalized in May 2020 when Flair's LLC assigned the interest and goodwill of the trademarks to WWE. When Lynch returned at SummerSlam 2022, however, she started going by a WWE-trademarked name, "Big Time Becks."
Despite the legalities being taken care of, the pair have continued to take shots at each other throughout the years. When Flair expressed his distaste for Lynch calling Ronda Rousey "Ronnie," on his "Wooooo Nation Uncensored" podcast back in 2022, Lynch fired off another sassy tweet about Flair.
"Work so hard your heroes become your rivals. Then, become so good, Ric Flair loses his mind every time you breathe"- Becky Lynch – February 2022," Lynch posted.
Nia Jax
There would be no version of Lynch as "The Man" without Nia Jax. Jax famously busted Lynch open ahead of Survivor Series 2018, leading to the now-iconic image of Lynch standing in the crowd in her "SmackDown" blue t-shirt, blood streaming down her face. Lynch was part of the blue brand that invaded "WWE Raw" and during a brawl between women on the competing brands, Jax punched Lynch in the face, breaking her nose and giving her a concussion.
Lynch embraced the chaos in the moment, leading to her meteoric rise in the company. However, the infamous incident caused her to be taken out of her match against Ronda Rousey at the premium live event that year. Jax expressed her remorse for the incident on an episode of Renee Paquette's podcast and said she apologized both to Vince McMahon, who laughed it off, as well as Lynch, whom she said she texted numerous times.
There didn't appear to be any bad blood between the women following the accident, especially as Lynch acknowledged how much that broken nose and image helped her career, but in March 2022, Lynch unfollowed Jax on social media following the latter's controversial political takes, as well as shots at WWE while she wasn't working for the company post-release. Jax would be rehired by WWE in the post-Vince McMahon era and she and Lynch would go on to have a significant rivalry that reignited in late 2023 to early 2024, which culminated in a Last Woman Standing match on an episode of "Raw."
Ronda Rousey
While their feud may have been more storyline related, Lynch and Ronda Rousey had fans believing they really did hate each other. As previously noted, the pair were meant to clash at Survivor Series in 2018, but Lynch was pulled from the match due to her broken nose and concussion and was replaced by Charlotte Flair. All three women would go on to face each other in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 35 where both the "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Championships were on the line, and they made history as the first women to be in the WrestleMania main event. Ahead of their 'Mania match, Rousey and Lynch went at each other hard on social media, something WrestleVotes reported at the time that the company wasn't thrilled about, especially with some of the wording used.
At one point in their feud, Rousey called out Lynch's "mugshot" after she was arrested in storyline, and called the pictures Lynch posted to Twitter (which have since been deleted, as have all posts in the interaction with Rousey) "fake prison photos in a hallway." Lynch responded with an edited picture of Rousey as actor Tommy Wiseau to reference Rousey's awkward delivery in promos. Lynch told her to keep the "f" word out of her mouth and concentrate at getting better. Rousey fired off another post and told Lynch she didn't care "what the script said," she was beating Lynch down the next time she saw her.
While the social media battle may have been in kayfabe, the response to their WrestleMania match wasn't. Lynch got heat from fans online after pinning Rousey for the victory, as one of Rousey's shoulders was infamously off the mat. Rousey explained later in an interview that she was attempting to get her shoulder flat to the mat, but was happy there ended up being a storyline angle to revisit due to the botch.
CM Punk
Lynch's husband, former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, is more known for having massive beef with CM Punk, but when Punk brought up her name in a promo mocking her husband on an episode of "WWE Raw" in the buildup to their triple threat match involving Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41, Lynch fired back at "The Second City Saint." She posted on social media in a way that had some fans raising their eyebrows, even after Lynch deleted the post. Punk told Lynch to retrieve her husband from the show before Punk put in him in a wheelchair, but Lynch's clapback to Punk's storyline comments was deemed inappropriate by many.
On X (formerly known as Twitter) Lynch quoted-posted a side-by-side photo of Punk and former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez at Elimination Chamber where they appeared to be wearing matching gear. Lynch said that she wasn't the one who needed to "come get her man," implying that there was something going on with Punk and the 23-year-old, though Punk is married to former WWE star AJ Lee.
While some on social media thought Lynch's comments were amusing, others thought it was inappropriate to sexualize Punk and Perez's relationship. The post quickly went viral, but Lynch deleted it after a few hours. She has yet to make any further comment about the post, its deletion, or Punk himself ahead of his main event match against her husband at WrestleMania 41.
Bianca Belair
Lynch and Bianca Belair have been involved in some major feuds within WWE since Lynch returned to the company after having her daughter, and though their heat doesn't necessarily extend into the real world, Belair, the wrestler, isn't the biggest fan of Lynch for multiple reasons. Most infamously, in 2021, when Belair was having one of her hottest years in WWE thus far, Lynch caused it all to come crashing down around her in just 26 seconds in the ring.
Lynch returned at SummerSlam and defeated the star in under 30 seconds to regain the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. When the bell rang after the crowd popped for Lynch upon her return, she offered her hand to Belair, but instead, in a heel move, hit her in the jaw and connected with a Manhandle Slam for the victory. Though it was more the fault of the booking than Lynch's, Belair was still scared after that fateful August and didn't want her legacy to be trumped by the defeat. Belair said on the "My Love Letter to Wrestling" podcast that she wanted to overcome her loss and be an inspiration to others.
Following the controversial booking at SummerSlam that year, both Belair and Lynch went on to new heights in the careers. They faced off against each other at WrestleMania 38 for the "Raw" Women's Championship after both women had switched brands since the infamous SummerSlam match. At that event, Belair emerged victorious in a much longer match with Lynch.
Matt Riddle
Lynch and Rollins have had heat with controversial former WWE star Matt Riddle, stemming back from an incident involving his ex-wife, Lisa, back in November 2019. Riddle's ex body-shamed some of the women in WWE in an now-deleted Instagram post which included a photo of Lynch's backside. The post called out the women for being "straight skinny, jiggly fat" and called for the female stars to do more squats. Lisa posted photos of herself alongside images of the WWE talent and said it was a comparison of her "not caring what she looked like" as a mom of three versus "two females getting paid a TON of money for how they look."
Following the post, Rollins showed no interest in working with Riddle until the latter apologized to him for his wife's behavior and the Instagram post. Riddle said he even pushed a camera away so they pair could have a private moment. He said he thought his ex's comments weren't cool and he apologized to Rollins on her behalf. According to Riddle, Rollins said he didn't expect that from him and thanked him for the apology.
Rollins confirmed the pair mended fences in July 2023. Lynch has never commented on the post or mentioned that she had received a personal apology from Riddle or from his ex-wife.
Jim Cornette
A former authority in professional wrestling, one now known better for his controversial takes, Jim Cornette isn't the biggest fan of Becky Lynch and made his distaste known during a podcast where he questioned Lynch's decision to take time away from wrestling to have a baby. Cornette went on a rant deemed misogynistic by many after he said that Lynch was making a mistake by doing something that would take her out of the spotlight and, in his mind, cost her family money while she was on the top of her game in WWE.
"She can have all those problems like a distended stomach and stretch marks and hemorrhoids and hormones problems and mood swings and all those other joys of motherhood later on when she ain't making a million dollars a year," Cornette commented on the "Jim Cornette Experience."
Lynch didn't respond to the comments, but Rollins voiced his disappointment and disgust over the former WWE manager's opinion on an episode of WWE's "After the Bell" podcast. Rollins said he was hurt on a personal level because he always saw Cornette as a legend in the industry. Rollins also worked personally with Cornette during his time in Ring of Honor. He said he was caught off guard and lost a lot of respect "for someone who a lot of people already lost respect for." Rollins said he wouldn't forgive Cornette and said on a larger scale, that particular mindset needs to end within the industry.