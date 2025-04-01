Wrestlers Who Can't Stand Becky Lynch

"The Man" Becky Lynch has undergone an impressive transformation from an Irish dancer with a comedy gimmick on "WWE NXT" to a force to be reckoned with on the main roster. She has rubbed shoulders with fellow Hall of Fame-caliber talent across the globe on many different stages, and has held many iterations of WWE's top women's championships over the years. One doesn't just experience such a meteoric rise without making a few enemies along the way, however. Despite Lynch's talent and wit, both on the microphone and on social media, there are some within the wrestling industry who just can't stand "The Man."

If it's not her success in the ring that is ruffling the feathers of others, like those of Ronda Rousey and former friend Charlotte Flair, it's her use of social media to call things like she sees them that sometimes stirs up trouble, like with CM Punk and Alexa Bliss. Lynch's real-life husband, Seth Rollins, is also a polarizing figure in the company with many who can't stand him, and the pair's relationship has even been a topic of contention for those within the wrestling sphere who can't seem to separate the personal from the professional.

Lynch may be on top of her game both in and outside of there ring, but there will always be some who just can't stand her. Whether she's mixing it up in the ring on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" or even taking time off to enjoy life as a mother, there are some who will always be talking about "The Lass Kicker."