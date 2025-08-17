These Wrestlers To DC Character Comparisons Are Spot On

The rise of the Marvel and DC cinematic universes over the last two decades has been nothing short of spectacular, especially to those who grew up reading comic books and idolizing the heroes within their pages. The larger-than-life heroes, and villains, are similar in many ways to the characters and big personalities who compete within a wrestling ring. It's no surprise that stars who started in WWE, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and John Cena, have made the jump into the DC Extended Universe, or DCEU.

While The Rock's foray into the films as Black Adam wasn't exactly successful, Cena's "Peacemaker" was so beloved by fans that the show got a second season, which debuts on HBO Max on August 21. Cena's babyface character within the ring couldn't be more different than Christopher Smith, the antihero known as Peacemaker, however.

While Cena is a certified babyface with the catchphrase "Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect," Peacemaker is a character who only claims to be all about peace, but will resort to graphic violence to get it. Peacemaker once claimed that he cherishes peace, but didn't care who had he had to kill to get it. Cena is a clean-cut, family-friendly, Make-A-Wish record-setting character, while Peacemaker is often inappropriate and certainly isn't all about the kids.

Cena's in-ring character wildly differs from his "Peacemaker" character, but there are plenty of stars within the wrestling world whose characters they're already playing now could translate well to the DCEU. From DC's golden boy, Superman, to villains made popular over the years like The Joker, Harley Quinn, and Lex Luthor, there are plenty of wrestlers whose gimmicks are comparable to DC characters.