AEW Forbidden Door 2025 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

Sunday will play host to the in-ring reunion of Christian Cage and Adam "Cope" Copeland for the first time in 14 years to face the first of their common foes: Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian; only Wayne announced during "AEW Dynamite" this week that he had sustained an injury, prompting Killswitch (Luchasaurus) to make his return to take "The Prodigy's" place.

Nevertheless, regardless of who stands against the reuniting Cage and Cope, there is an overwhelming belief among the Wrestling Inc. staff that the glory will be all theirs; 94% voted for Cage and Cope to go over. It's yet to be seen whether Cage and Cope will be the team they once were, especially given that Cage has remained adamant that he will be no different to the way he was leading The Patriarchy. He told Cope during "Dynamite" that theirs was just a temporary arrangement, an exchange to deal with Wayne and Sabian before moving on to FTR.

So there is a strong chance that they will not have the easiest of times gelling together against enemies within the same stable. In all honesty, especially with the injury of Wayne, it doesn't seem all too likely that Sabian and Killswitch get the win over the veterans. Stranger things have happened, though, as reflected in the 6% that rooted for Cope and Christian to lose.

Written by Max Everett