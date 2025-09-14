Mistakes AEW Wants You To Forget

On paper, this was a booking decision that could have worked wonders for AEW in its first few years, but in the grand scheme of things, it became the first domino to fall in a chain of events that would ultimately end with Cody Rhodes leaving the company he helped create to become one of the biggest draws in WWE's recent history.

When AEW first started, every member of The Elite who helped form the company had their specific role to play. Hangman Page was the man who would eventually become the "main character" of the promotion, and have it built entirely around whatever storyline he would be involved in. The Young Bucks mainly focused on bringing tag team wrestling to the forefront, trying to create a division that was not only strong enough to have the best match on any given card, but main event TV shows and pay-per-views. Kenny Omega was the former foreign ace of New Japan Pro Wrestling and was going to try and bring the vibe of NJPW's boom period to a North American audience.

As for Cody Rhodes, he was the face of the revolution. After all, he was the man who took Dave Meltzer up on his bet that no one outside of WWE could put more than 10,000 people in a building for a wrestling show in the late 2010s. Cody was the face of the company right down to the fact that he was the one doing the media calls before pay-per-views, so naturally fans thought that when he challenged Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear 2019, it was going to be his crowning moment. Then the stipulation of Cody never being allowed to challenge for the title if he lost was added, but veteran fans saw this as a trope that had been used and abused before, amplifying Cody's chances of winning...then he lost.

MJF threw in the towel at Full Gear on Cody's behalf, meaning that the "American Nightmare" wasn't able to challenge for the title of the company he helped create. Some people thought this would lead to some sort of redemption where the stipulation could be reversed, but AEW stook to their word, and Cody never challenged for the title again. Instead, he became a three-time AEW TNT Champion, a title that many people saw as a consolation prize for one of the company's EVPs.

Throw in months of storylines that weren't well received with the likes of Malakai Black, QT Marshall, and Anthony Ogogo, and Cody had accidentally pigeonholed himself as "The Gatekeeper" in his own company. Cody knew he was a World Championship-level talent, but couldn't do it in AEW, and that one booking decision became a major part of him leaving the company in early 2022. Seeing how well he has done in WWE since then, AEW would certainly like you to forget that it was their booking that helped him there.