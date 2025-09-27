The return of AJ Lee after a decade was one of the most exciting homecomings in WWE history. She cut her first promo on "WWE Raw," where she introduced herself to younger fans with the witty line that she was "your favorite wrestler's favorite wrestler." While Lee was establishing herself as a big deal to those who may not be familiar with her, she wasn't wrong in the comment. The former three-time Divas Champion's unique character and personality inspired many young girls during her time in WWE, some of whom are in the wrestling business today.

Roxanne Perez is one current WWE star who grew up idolizing Lee. The pair is so close now, Perez jokingly refers to Lee as "mom." Following her return, Perez recreated a photo of the pair backstage from when Perez met the former Divas Champion as a little girl. The former NXT Women's Champion has talked about how much she related to Lee, as a "little four-foot nothing tomboy Latina," who saw herself in Lee. Perez said that watching her idol made her realize she could follow in her footsteps. She has also been adamant about wanting a match with Lee.

Perez's close friend, former "NXT" star Cora Jade, now known as Elayna Black on the independent scene, is also a huge fan of Lee. She even cosplayed as her idol during a Halloween battle royal back in October 2022. WWE ID talent Zayda Steel, who performs on EVOLVE, also cites Lee as her inspiration to become a wrestler. She called Lee her "Lita," which brings things full circle, as Lita is Lee's favorite wrestler.

"I remember when I was that girl crying because I was so excited to finally meet Lita," Lee once said. "To have girls crying over me is surreal."