The Story So Far: John Cena Vs. Cody Rhodes At WWE SummerSlam 2025

The main event of this historic, first-ever two-night SummerSlam will see "The Never Seen 17" Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena take on "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes in a WrestleMania 41 rematch. The pair's rivalry has also been historic, with Cena finally turning heel for the first time in his career before challenging Rhodes on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" back in April, in what was Cena's final WrestleMania with WWE.

The pair have been through a lot since Cena's turn at Elimination Chamber back in March, which seemingly stemmed from Rhodes refusing to give his "soul" to "The Final Boss" Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. It was Cena who seemingly aligned himself with The Rock, with rapper Travis Scott in tow, after pinning CM Punk to win the Chamber match. Cena was desperate to get to his final WrestleMania to challenge for his record-breaking 17th world championship, but aligning himself with his "Once in a Lifetime" rival never took off in storyline and his fellow Hollywood star proved to be no help in Cena's quest for gold.

Despite the confusing booking with the absence of The Rock, the Cena and Rhodes feud continued with the "Leader of the Cenation" as the bad guy. Ahead of WrestleMania, Cena told the crowd that he turned his back on them because they had already turned on him over the years, chanting things like "You can't wrestle!" and "Cena sucks!"

He let everyone know that he wasn't just planning to beat Rhodes at WrestleMania, his main goal was to retire with the Undisputed WWE Championship and take the belt with him, ending its lineage. "The American Nightmare," who touts himself as WWE's "QB1," was adamant he wasn't going to let that happen, and the pair's clash at WrestleMania was set to be the main event of the entire weekend.