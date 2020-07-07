On "The Monday Locker Room Show", former OVW wrestler Ted McNaler revealed that OVW wrestler Tony Gunn received a Cease and Desist letter from AEW producer Billy Gunn over the term "The Gunn Show". Billy Gunn himself has been unable to use his last name on AEW due to WWE lawyers getting involved. McNaler detailed the situation on "The Monday Locker Room Show" (h/t to Himanshu D for the quote transcription).

"Tony Gunn got a cease and desist from Billy Gunn over the usage of the term 'Gunn Show' which as far as I know, Billy hasn't even used that term in AEW yet," McNaler noted. "Apparently he got the rights to use it back in February. But Tony Gunn has been using that literally for the last few years on OVW and on YouTube and on YouToo America, but he has it on his tights, he has it on his T-shirts, he has it in his music and now it's all being taken away. Now I did talk to a lawyer friend of mine and he did say Tony has a leg to stand on."

McNaler continued saying that Tony Gunn may not want to fight for the name in court due to a fear of losing future bookings or opportunities. McNaler pointed out that Tony's real last name is Gunn and relayed information he received from friend that is a lawyer.

"But talking with Tony, I don't know if he just doesn't want to have any heat with possible future opportunities," McNaler stated. "But unfortunately, I don't think he is going to legally fight it which is a shame. And the crazy part is Gunn is his shoot real name, but now it's being taken away.

"Yeah, his shoot name is Tony Gunn and based off what my lawyer friend tells me because Tony has documented, prior use, and not only that we have done two documented shows with Billy Gunn on the show in which he said, I guess from a lawyer standpoint, that Billy had the opportunity to approach Tony Gunn about the legal rights to that name and did not approach Tony about that prior. And to me like he had two prior opportunities to address it and didn't."

As you can view in the video above, Tony Gunn was given an opportunity to address the situation. He talked about the amount of work that he has put to build his brand in the wrestling business.

"I was recently told that 'Tony Gunn, you can no longer use the gimmick The Gunn Show', that's it's been trademarked by someone on a bigger stage, a bigger platform," Tony Gunn said. "And that means that what I've been building over these past three or four years, building my brand, building who I am, is gone.

"Down to the music that I've had made, I cannot use. Down to my wrestling gear, my catchphrases that I say on the mic, what I'm referred to in the wrestling business 'The Gunn Show'. To my merchandise that I have I cannot sell anymore. I can't do any of it. I've been stripped away of it all. And I've never felt this way before. I've never had my wrestling identity stolen from me. I never thought that could happen to me."

Tony Gunn continued by voicing his frustrations over the situation. He talked about how he's been in the wrestling business for over 15 years, and after finding something that works for him, it is being taken away from him.

"It hurts. It hurts a lot," Tony Gunn lamented. "And I'm pissed off. Really pissed off. I've been wrestling for 15 years and I've had a lot of gimmicks, a lot of characters along the way and I finally found something that works for me, something that translated to the people and on TV and now I've had it ripped out from under my feet. It's bulls--t.

"At the end of the day, it's truly my fault. As an independent wrestler, you're supposed to protect your business, you're supposed to protect your brand. My brand was 'The Gunn Show' and now I lost that brand because of me."

Tony Gunn ended by giving advice to his fellow indie wrestlers saying that they should work on getting their gimmick trademarked. He also called out Billy Gunn by saying that "karma's a bi--h."



"I'm gonna say this," Tony Gunn prefaced. "Any independent wrestler out there that's really making a name for themselves, that's really found their niche and something that's working for them, take it upon yourself because nobody else is and get that trademarked because you don't know who's watching, you don't know who's gonna come along and steal your wrestling identity and steal your gimmick.

"For the person or the people that did this, karma's a bi--h and you'll get exactly what you deserve. For me? I'm gonna grow from this. And I'm truly the only real and honest Gunn in professional wrestling. And the one that stole this from me? All you are is you're nothing but an ass, man."

Himanshu D contributed to this article.