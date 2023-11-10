Wrestling Inc. Prestige Rankings 11/10/23: The Top 25 In The Pro Wrestling Conversation

Welcome to another Friday, and welcome to another edition of Wrestling Inc.'s Prestige Rankings! Every week, we take stock of the wrestling conversation, analyzing online trend and traffic data to determine which wrestlers' names are currently foremost in the minds of our readers, fans of the industry, and the public as a whole.'

We're now five weeks into this exercise, and not only have we refined both our methodology and the name of the column, but we're starting to see some stability in the overall stable of talent that represent the top of the industry. For the first time, 23 of the 25 wrestlers who made the rankings last week are back this week, with only Becky Lynch and LA Knight making way for new or returning faces (Knight continued his odd trend of being reasonably high in the rankings one week and out of them completely the next). While the list still got significantly shaken up — Roman Reigns and GUNTHER, WWE's two longest-tenured champions both experienced big drops, while The Miz and Ronda Rousey shot upwards — it's pretty clear at this point that there are the 20-ish wrestlers who lead the conversation, and then there's everyone else.