Strange Things Everyone Ignores About Triple H

WWE's most recent Hall of Fame inductee, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, has been in the business for over 30 years and has gone through quite the transformation. Long gone are his days as "Terra Ryzing," and he's evolved from the leader of one of the raunchiest stables in professional wrestling history, D-Generation X, to leading the entire WWE as its Chief Creative Officer and head of main roster creative. While many have sung the praises of Triple H and his booking in recent years, there are still plenty of things everyone just straight up ignores about his past.

Triple H is known for many accomplishments in the ring during his Hall of Fame career. He won 14 world championships and multiple other titles at his peak, won two Royal Rumble matches, and headlined WrestleMania numerous times. Despite all his title wins and the successful stables he's been part of, such as DX and Evolution, there have been aspects of his career that fans tend to ignore, whether they're separating Triple H's in-ring career from his personal life or have just straight up forgotten due to how small they may seem in his vast history with WWE.

From his multiple failed gimmicks before settling into "The Game" character, to his relationship with a fellow DX member that turned sour with Hall of Fame implications lasting to this day, to his attempted run at Hollywood and an uncomfortable R-rated segment in a funeral home that WWE would love for all fans to forget, there are quite a few strange things about Triple H that fans tend to ignore.