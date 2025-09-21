The 15 Best Celebrities To Ever Wrestle

Professional wrestlers are celebrities in their own way, but the wrestling industry has always had an obsession with those people so famous that the mere glimpse of them appearing at an event could generate a lot of buzz for any given promotion. After all, there's a reason why a show like WrestleMania is so well known to those who don't even watch wrestling, and that is the decades of celebrity involvement.

These little cameos that celebrities make at wrestling events can often lead to something bigger as they hear the roar of the crowd, the unmatched athleticism, and the performative aspect of everything that makes them think, "I would like to have a go at that." More often than not, those celebrities will lace up a pair of boots and take a couple of bumps before realizing that they aren't cut out for life as a pro wrestler, but then there are those who take a bump, embrace the pain, and get back up knowing full well that they have been bitten by the wrestling bug.

That's what we're here to talk about today, the stars of the screen, stage, and other sporting worlds who not only got involved in wrestling, but actually had a knack for it. So sit back, relax, and join us on a journey to the worlds of music, movies, and the NFL, as we list the 15 best celebrities to have ever wrestled.

Honorable mentions have to go to Jelly Roll for his respectable effort at SummerSlam 2025. "The Gronk" Rob Gronkowski, who had a two-month reign as the WWE 24/7 Champion in 2020, but since he technically never wrestled a match, he isn't eligible for the list. However, he did have a baby rhino named after him at the Tampa Bay zoo, which is probably just as prestigious, if not more, than being the WWE 24/7 Champion. Also, WWE Hall of Famer Muhammed Ali deserves a mention for his fight with NJPW founder Antonio Inoki, which might not technically have been a wrestling match, but it made worldwide headlines and is often cited as one of the first examples of the sport that would eventually become known as Mixed Martial Arts.