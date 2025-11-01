How Did Cody's 'The List' Pan Out For Everyone Else?

Cody Rhodes' request for his release from WWE in May 2016 was a move that few thought would have much significance in the broader landscape of the wrestling business. However, had he not grown tired of his creative direction in WWE and asked to be let go, the "American Nightmare" gimmick would have never come about, All Elite Wrestling might never have been formed, and Rhodes himself probably wouldn't be one of the biggest stars in the entire world at the time of writing.

On May 28, 2016, five days after he was granted his release, Cody took to his X (then known as Twitter) account to reveal his list. A personal set of goals he wanted to achieve in the immediate future, which ranged from certain people he wanted to wrestle to certain promotions he wanted to compete for, and once his 90-day non-compete clause was officially up on August 19, Rhodes began work on checking off everything that was on his list.

That famous list was written nearly a decade ago now, and a lot has changed since 2016, which is why we're going to take a trip down memory lane and see how much of the list Rhodes actually managed to complete, and where the opponents he faced are almost ten years later.