AEW Dynasty 2025 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

After finally giving her story with Mariah May the dramatic closing act that it rightfully deserved, "Timeless" Toni Storm wanted new challengers to step up and attempt to wrestle her AEW Women's World Championship from around her waist. Almost immediately, she was confronted by the newest member of the AEW women's division, "The Megasus" Megan Bayne, who has made it abundantly clear that she is here to rule the locker room with an iron fist.

If you had asked some of the Wrestling Inc. staff a few weeks ago what the result of this match would be, the percentage would be a lot different as it looked as if Bayne was poised to get the type of push that WWE gave Brock Lesnar in 2002, something many of us saw as a legitimate possibility. After all, Storm's story with May was so mentally and physically taxing that it was very easy to believe that the champion simply wouldn't be prepared for a monster like Bayne, making a title change seem very plausible. However, a few things have changed since then.

For starters, Bayne picked up a pinfall victory over Storm in a tag team match on the March 26 episode of "AEW Dynamite" which, if you've followed wrestling for a long period of time, is usually the tell-tale sign that a challenger is not going over when the title is on the line. What's more, Storm has been presented as a true main event star since Revolution and has gathered even more momentum than she had this time last year when she was the champion, something that AEW probably doesn't want to tinker with when everything's going so well.

Finally, with the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament right around the corner, which will determine who challenges for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In Texas, it simply feels a bit too early to be taking the belt off of Storm when there's so many possible avenues she can go down in the weeks and months to come. Most of us see Storm retaining, but since we aren't at 100% in agreement here at Wrestling Inc., some of us still believe "The Megasus" can shock the world.

Written by Sam Palmer