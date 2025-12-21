Every AEW World Championship Match That Wasn't One-On-One

A historic event for a company that at the time was embarking on one of the hottest runs that any wrestling promotion has ever been on, AEW Double or Nothing 2021 holds a soft spot in the hearts of many AEW fans. For starters, it was the first wrestling pay-per-view anywhere in the United States to be held in front of a 100% capacity crowd as the restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic had started to relax. This meant that the crowd at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida were as hot as any wrestling crowd in recent memory for the simple fact that they hadn't been allowed to let loose and be proper wrestling fans for almost 15 months, making this show feel more alive than anything in wrestling at the time.

The other historic fact about AEW Double or Nothing 2021 was the fact that for the first time in its history, the AEW Men's World Championship would be contested in a three-way match. Since the inception of the company, the rankings system had always determined a clear and obvious number one contender to whoever was champion, making multi-man matches a rarity in the main event scene, but in the spring of 2021, two hotly contested rivals simply couldn't be separated.

PAC had returned to AEW at the end of 2020 after being stuck in England due to travel restrictions implemented by the COVID-19 pandemic, and since his return he had remained undefeated in singles competition. Since the start of 2021, Orange Cassidy had also been undefeated in one-on-one bouts, making PAC and Cassidy the top two contenders and an Eliminator match to determine who the champion Kenny Omega would face at Double or Nothing was set. However, that match would end in a double knockout thanks to interference from Omega, but that would backfire on the champion as he was forced to defend his crown against both Cassidy and PAC at the pay-per-view.

The match itself was heralded at the time as one of the best three-way matches of the modern era. PAC was finally given the main event push that so many of his fans had been asking for, the same goes for Cassidy given his immense popularity, and their own personal history added an extra layer of intrigue to this match. As for Omega, just the sight of him strolling through the entrance tunnel literally covered in gold as he was "The Belt Collector" at the time still gets shared on social media to this day, and he lived up to his name of the "Best Bout Machine" as well. Omega left Daily's Place with his title in hand, and would keep hold of it for another six months, Cassidy would have to wait another three years for his next shot, while PAC has amazingly not challenged for the top prize in AEW since this night, which he likely hopes to change in 2026.