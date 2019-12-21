During a recent WWE Backstage Q&A, Booker T answered social media questions ranging from his time in Harlem Heat to dream matchups he would've liked to have had in his career.

Of those wide-ranged questions, a fan asked: "Who did you feel like you had the best chemistry with in the ring?"

It didn't take Booker T long to come up with a name.

"In the WWE, the best chemistry would have been my partner right here on the show, Christian," Booker T answered. "Me and that guy-man, we made some beautiful music together back in the day.

"Not a better guy that you could have on the road and working with you as well, because when you're working, it's all about teamwork; watching one's back."

Booker T and Christian's feud stems back to 2002, where they started as tag team opponents. From 2003-2006, their single feud rivalry began, as both men battled for both the WWE Intercontinental Championship and United States Championship.

In addition, Booker T also added that he believes that Christian was one of the most underrated wrestlers of all time in WWE.

"Christian was the best," Booker T stated. "One of the most underrated Superstars in history in the WWE."

Booker T answered many more questions during his Q&A session, which you can view above.

