Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business has dedicated his RAW Tag Team Championship victory at last night's WWE TLC to his friend, the late Shad Gaspard.

Through an Instagram post, with the caption "This ones for you Shad," Benjamin shared an old picture of himself and Gaspard along with a picture of his newly acquired title next to his wristband which reads "4 S.G" [For Shad Gaspard].

The post also contains pictures of Benjamin hugging Aryeh, the 10-year-old son of Gaspard, who was with his father when they were caught in a riptide while swimming in Venice Beach back in May.

Benjamin became a three-time WWE Tag Team Champion on Sunday, more than 17 years after he last held a WWE Tag Title as a member of The World's Greatest Tag Team with Charlie Haas. The Hurt Business defeated The New Day after Cedric Alexander dropped Kofi Kingston with a Lumbar Check to score the pin fall victory.

See below for Benjamin's Instagram post: