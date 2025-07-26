Bray Wyatt Tributes That Broke WWE Fans

Bray Wyatt was one of the most creative minds in wrestling history, from his time leading the Wyatt Family alongside Luke Harper (the late Brodie Lee) and Erick Rowan, to his emergence as The Fiend, complete with dual personality alongside the Mr. Rogers-esque character who welcomed fans to the Firefly Funhouse. Wyatt was taken from the world too soon on August 24, 2023, when he died of a heart attack following a previous battle with COVID. Wyatt was just 36 years old, and his death rattled the industry.

Wyatt's death was revealed to the wrestling world in a post on X (which was then still known as Twitter) by Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Fans took to social media to express their pain over losing one of their favorite wrestlers, and other talent posted tributes to the close friend they had lost. The following night on "WWE SmackDown," the company honored Wyatt and hardcore legend Terry Funk, who died the day before Wyatt at age 79, with a 10-bell salute to open the show.

At the end of "SmackDown," a lone lantern, like one Wyatt would carry to the ring no matter what character he was portraying throughout his career, was left in the ring following a match where Wyatt's final opponent in life, LA Knight, defeated Finn Balor. The lantern was seen in the ring with a graphic of Wyatt on the tron behind it. The fans in the audience got out their phone lights to pay tribute to the fallen talent, and "thank you Wyatt" chants rang out as the show went off the air.

Those in the industry continued to pay tribute to Wyatt in the days and months following his passing. From WWE talent to AEW stars during their biggest event of the year, stars offered Wyatt tributes that broke fans of the "Eater of Worlds."