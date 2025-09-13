WWE Raw Stars: Meet Their Wives & Girlfriends
Their initial storyline romance may have been short and may even have gone unremembered or unknown to newer WWE fans, but one of professional wrestling's biggest power couples, despite their troubles with the industry, have reunited on screen once again. AJ Lee made her return after a decade out of the business during September 6's edition of "WWE SmackDown" in Chicago, Illinois, to reunite with her real-life husband, CM Punk, in a storyline feud against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.
Punk and Lee began dating after their storyline romance concluded in 2012, though their initial kayfabe "romance" was short-lived, with Lee choosing to continue to chase after Daniel Bryan and then Dolph Ziggler instead. The couple married in June 2014 in a small ceremony, a day where WWE infamously sent Punk his termination papers by FedEx after he walked out of the company in January. Lee would remain in WWE for over a year before she too retired from the ring, citing neck issues in addition to feeling caught in the middle between her husband and WWE.
The rumors of Lee's return to WWE started almost as soon as Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023, with fans clamoring to see the real-life couple team up in the ring. When Lynch inserted herself into her husband's feud with Punk, fans got their wish as Lee returned to help her husband in the fight.
In addition to Lee and Punk, there are a few other "WWE Raw" stars dating current wrestlers, as well as stars who are married to former WWE talent. There are even more stars on the red brand, however, who wed or are dating outside of the professional wrestling industry, choosing to keep their work and personal lives a bit more separate.
Seth Rollins
Outside of Lee and Punk, one of WWE's biggest power couples who are also now working together on screen are current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. Their close friendship-turned-relationship is something Lynch wrote about in her 2024 memoir, "The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl." Lynch wrote that in 2018, she had recently accepted a proposal from her then-boyfriend, but realized she didn't actually want to marry him, she just thought he was a "safe" option.
Lynch said she was panicking about the fact, and spoke to Rollins about it to get some advice, well before the pair developed a romantic relationship. Lynch and her then-fiancé would break up over text message about four months after he proposed. Rollins' relationship with his then-girlfriend, former "WWE NXT" talent Zahra Schreiber, ended around the same time, and the pair started to hang out more.
They officially began dating in January 2019 and went public a few months later. They got engaged that year, and Lynch revealed on the "WWE Raw" after Money in the Bank 2020 that she was pregnant, and that Asuka actually won her title at the event, rather than just a contract for a title match. Lynch gave birth to the couple's daughter, Roux, in December. She and Rollins married in June 2021.
The couple would work together in storyline as babyfaces after their relationship was first made public. They never seemed to click together on television in their story with Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans, however, and Rollins said they wouldn't work together on-screen again. That changed, however, with the right story in 2025, with both Lynch and Rollins working as heels in their story against Rollins' sworn arch-nemesis, Punk, and his newly-returned wife.
Dominik Mysterio
Contrary to what WWE wants fans to believe in its stories on television, and how well the pair work together during WWE-related events and media appearances, Dominik Mysterio isn't actually dating former Women's World Champion Liv Morgan. Mysterio is actually a married man. He wed his high school sweetheart, who he had been dating since he was 14 years old, Marie Juliette, in March 2024 after the pair got engaged in January 2023. The couple wed at the height of Mysterio's heel turn, after he turned his back on his own father, Rey Mysterio, to join Judgment Day, and various wedding guests revealed that he was jokingly booed at his own wedding ceremony.
Despite Mysterio being linked in kayfabe to two of the most popular women in WWE, Morgan and Rhea Ripley, he revealed that his wife is cool with the storylines and even the kissing that has been involved. Mysterio told Chris Van Vliet in October 2024 that Juliette is his "ride or die," though he jokingly later revealed to Stephanie McMahon he would divorce her for his own In-And-Out Burger restaurant.
Mysterio said that as long as he lets his wife know what's going to be going on in his romantic storylines, she's cool with it. He revealed she's never given him a "hard time" and they text after every match and Mysterio lets her know he's okay. Mysterio called Juliette his rock and said he was "blessed" that she puts up with everything he gets up to in WWE.
GUNTHER
Former World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER is married to a fellow wresting talent Jinny Sandhu, who went by Jinny in the ring. The pair met on the independent scene in promotions like RevPro and wXw in Germany while they were still making names for themselves. They began dating while they both worked in the now-defunct "WWE NXT UK." While GUNTHER went to the United States to work with WWE, Jinny didn't make the journey to America to get back in the ring.
The couple married in a private ceremony in 2022 when GUNTHER was still the Intercontinental Champion and had cemented his spot in history as the longest-reigning champion with the title. GUNTHER and Jinny had a second wedding ceremony amongst family and friends in London in April 2023. GUNTHER announced their marriage a few days after the second ceremony with posts on X (then known as Twitter) and Instagram showing the couple dancing.
Jinny announced her retirement from wrestling in January 2023 due to an injury that was later revealed to be a concussion. Jinny and GUNTHER welcomed a son in December 2023 and in 2025, they purchased a home in Cambridge.
Logan Paul
YouTube star-turned-wrestler and former United States Champion Logan Paul recently wed model Nina Agdal. The ceremony took place in Italy in August, the same place where the couple got engaged in July 2023 and social media videos from the wedding show Paul's podcast co-host, Mike Majlak, as the officiant. Paul would later reveal on his "Impaulsive" podcast that he proposed with a 6.23 carat emerald cut diamond, which Agdal, who was a guest on the show at the time, called "stunning and perfect" while gushing that her new fiancé had outdid himself.
Prior to their nuptials, the pair welcomed their first child, a daughter name Esme, in September 2024. They revealed their baby's gender in a wrestling-themed event that April which ended in a cloud of pink smoke.
Agdal and Paul became a couple in 2022 and were spotted around London the summer before becoming Instagram official. Agdal confirmed their relationship when she posted a photo of the pair in December. Agdal said they first met in New York City and her gut was "screaming at her" to say hello to him. She said she convinced Paul to meet up with her for a drink and it "instantly" felt like she had known him for years.
Bron Breakker
Bron Breakker may have moved up to WWE's main roster, where he's quickly gaining success as part of Seth Rollins' stable, in February 2024, but he found love on the "WWE NXT" roster. Breakker is dating current member of The Culling, Izzi Dame. The former NXT Champion and Dame started dating after Breakker's breakup with former "NXT" star Cora Jade, now known on the independent scene as Elayna Black.
In addition to being a part of "NXT's" strong women's division, Dame is also very active on TikTok, where she has amassed over 70,000 followers. She often shares videos alongside Breakker on her TikTok, as well as her Instagram page. In one of the couple's recent adventures they shared on social media, Dame went fishing for the first time alongside Breakker, and her phone ended up at the bottom of the Florida lake. "First and last time trying to fish," Dame captioned the video, alongside a laughing emoji.
While Dame has yet to be called up to the main roster, as she's already working in a faction in WWE's developmental brand, she could always potentially be part of Rollins' Vision alongside her boyfriend at a later date.
AJ Styles
"The Phenomenal" AJ Styles, whose real name is Allen Jones, has been married to his wife Wendy since 2000. Wendy is a teacher in Gainesville, Georgia, where the family resides. The couple have three sons, Ajay, Avery, and Albey, and a daughter named Anney. Styles' famous "AJ" tattoo on his side also lists the birthdates of his four children below their shared initials. Styles and Wendy were most recently spotted together in WWE when they posed on the red carpet ahead of the 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony during WrestleMania 41 weekend.
While Wendy is not a professional wrestler and seemingly a pretty private person due to her teaching profession, she became a focal point of Styles' feud with Samoa Joe in 2018. The former NXT Champion targeted Styles' family throughout their WWE feud, which culminated in the rivals duking it out in a steel cage at WWE's Starrcade event that year. Throughout the feud, Joe would verbally target both Wendy and the couple's daughter, infuriating Styles to the point he'd make mistakes in their matches or get himself disqualified with his attacks on Joe.
Bronson Reed
Yet another wrestler who married their high school sweetheart is "Big" Bronson Reed. The former NXT North American Champion, whose real name is Jermaine Haley, married his wife, Paige, in May 2021. Paige isn't a wrestler, but did make an appearance in the crowd during the episode of "NXT" in 2021 where her husband won the NA title.
The Vision member announced in February 2024 that his wife had given birth to their first child. The birth of baby Haley changed Reed's booking plans. He had already been called up to WWE's main roster at the time and was meant to be involved at Elimination Chamber in his home country of Australia.
After missing the event, Reed posted a statement on X (then known as Twitter) about what happened. He said he was set for the premium live event and it would have been "an incredible moment," but plans changed. He said everything happened for a reason, and his wife had their baby early. He said he believed he was meant to miss the show to make sure he was there for his family. He also gave thanks to Paul "Triple H" Levesque in the post for "guiding him."
Rusev
Rusev and CJ Perry, then known as Lana, were another couple whose relationship started out as a WWE storyline. They were paired together in Vince McMahon's WWE in 2014 with Perry working as "The Ravishing Russian" Lana, Rusev's manager. Rusev revealed on "Reel Talker" at the beginning of 2020 that the pair started dating after they would ride together on the road. He said he "felt like something was happening," but didn't wan to push her away. He revealed he asked her out on a date and things moved quickly from there. He said they kissed, then suddenly, they were moving in together and buying a house.
The pair's engagement in 2015 caused a stir within WWE, as McMahon reportedly was not happy that TMZ picked up the story, as the pair were on the outs in storyline. They officially wed in July 2016. The couple had two ceremonies, the first, a circus-themed beach wedding in Malibu, and a second in Rusev's native Bulgaria, which was highlighted on "Total Divas."
It was revealed in March 2024 that Rusev and Lana had split at the end of 2023 after seven years of marriage. Fans speculated as to whether or not the split could have been a publicity stunt, as both stars were working in AEW at the time. When news of their breakup broke, however, TMZ revealed that Rusev had moved back to his native Bulgaria and Perry provided the outlet with a statement. The couple never filed for divorce, however, and reconciled and even renewed their wedding vows in March 2025.
Rusev returned to WWE in April 2025 following WrestleMania 41. Perry has yet to make an official appearance alongside her husband on WWE TV, but Perry reported signed a Legends deal with the company.
Sheamus
Sheamus is another wrestler who keeps his personal and professional lives separate. He married Isabella Revilla, who is not involved in the professional wrestling world, in October 2022, and Drew McIntyre served as his best man.
Revilla is an animal rescue worker who helps pets find their forever homes in both Nashville, where the couple resides, and Jersey City. which Revilla is from. Throughout their relationship, Revilla and Sheamus have been dog parents to pups Dawn, Frodo, Vesper, and Betty, and Revilla runs an Instagram account to show off photos of their dogs, as well as help others find homes.
The pair were married in New York City. Rusev also served as a groomsman in Sheamus' wedding, and they, as well as McIntyre, all wore traditional Irish garb, including kilts, to the ceremony. Rusev's wife, CJ Perry, was in attendance, and posted some of the first photos of the big day to social media, offering her congratulations to the happy couple. Other WWE stars in attendance included Naomi, Damian Priest, and Matt Riddle, which Perry confirmed with a photo in another post.
Erik
Former WWE World Tag Team Champion Erik, of the former Vikings Raiders, now once again the War Raiders in the company, is married to former WWE talent Sarah Rowe, who was known as Sarah Logan, then Valhalla, during her time in the ring. The pair got married in a Viking-themed wedding attended by fellow WWE stars, including Logan's Riott Squad teammates Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan, in December 2018.
Erik and Logan worked together when she made a return to WWE full-time in November 2022. She joined the Viking Raiders and adopted the Valhalla name. In April 2024, she left the company for the second time after announcing she and Rowe were expecting their second child.
She would not return to WWE to join her husband following the baby's birth, something she announced on her own Instagram page in June. WWE wouldn't move her to the alumni section of their website, however, until September. Rowe remains in WWE alongside his War Raiders teammate Ivar, a position both men fought through serious injuries to stay in.
Dragon Lee
Former NXT North American and WWE Speed Champion Dragon Lee, whose real name is Emmanuel González, is happily married to wife Lupita Orozco and the pair have two daughters together. The couple married in December 2019 and the wedding was officiated by Fray Tormenta, a Mexican Catholic priest who is famous for founding and supporting an orphanage through his work as a Luchador.
They welcomed their first daughter into the world in 2021 and Orozco gave birth to their second baby girl at the beginning of 2025.The couple's second gender reveal was Lucha themed, with Orozco donning a pink mask alongside her husband, wearing blue.
Orozco isn't directly involved in the wrestling business, but did make an appearance on the red carpet alongside her husband at the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. She shared photos of the event on her public Instagram page, where she also shares photos and videos of their family life. Lee also shares numerous family photos on his Instagram, including adorable snaps of his daughters in his masks.