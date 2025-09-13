WWE Raw Stars: Meet Their Wives & Girlfriends

Their initial storyline romance may have been short and may even have gone unremembered or unknown to newer WWE fans, but one of professional wrestling's biggest power couples, despite their troubles with the industry, have reunited on screen once again. AJ Lee made her return after a decade out of the business during September 6's edition of "WWE SmackDown" in Chicago, Illinois, to reunite with her real-life husband, CM Punk, in a storyline feud against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

Punk and Lee began dating after their storyline romance concluded in 2012, though their initial kayfabe "romance" was short-lived, with Lee choosing to continue to chase after Daniel Bryan and then Dolph Ziggler instead. The couple married in June 2014 in a small ceremony, a day where WWE infamously sent Punk his termination papers by FedEx after he walked out of the company in January. Lee would remain in WWE for over a year before she too retired from the ring, citing neck issues in addition to feeling caught in the middle between her husband and WWE.

The rumors of Lee's return to WWE started almost as soon as Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023, with fans clamoring to see the real-life couple team up in the ring. When Lynch inserted herself into her husband's feud with Punk, fans got their wish as Lee returned to help her husband in the fight.

In addition to Lee and Punk, there are a few other "WWE Raw" stars dating current wrestlers, as well as stars who are married to former WWE talent. There are even more stars on the red brand, however, who wed or are dating outside of the professional wrestling industry, choosing to keep their work and personal lives a bit more separate.