"All In" Star Signs With AEW

Britt Baker has signed with All Elite Wrestling, according to F4Wonline.

Baker has worked for a number of promotions including: NXT, Stardom, Shimmer, as well as being an alternate for the WWE Mae Young Classic. In September, Baker wrestled at "All In" against Chelsea Green, Madison Rayne, and Tessa Blanchard. Blanchard would go on to win that match.

As noted, Cody Rhodes, Adam Page, The Young Bucks, and Brandi Rhodes took a photo together yesterday after signing their contracts with AEW. The report also states that Brandi Rhodes will be a "key person" when it comes to the women in AEW.

Rhodes and The Bucks are Executive Vice Presidents in the company, which is led by Jacksonville Jaguars co-owner, Tony Khan.

There will be a "Double or Nothing" rally in Jacksonville next Tuesday, January 8 at 5 pm ET at the parking lot of West Club at the TIAA Bank Field, home of the Jacksonville Jaguars. That night's SmackDown will emanate from Jacksonville as well. Wrestling Inc. will be live at the rally and will provide any breaking news from it.