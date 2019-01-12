Former Impact Star Announced They Have Signed With WWE

At tonight's CWF Mid-Atlantic event in Gibsonville, NC, former Impact X-Division Champion Trevor Lee announced he has officially signed with WWE, according to PWInsider. Lee is still technically the CWF Mid-Atlantic Champion and said he would be at the upcoming February 2 event where a six-way match for the title will go down.

Lee announced on Twitter earlier this month he had finished up with Impact Wrestling and was a free agent.

Today I am officially a Free Agent.

I want to thank @IMPACTWRESTLING for all the friends I have made and knowledge I have learned. #ZNA — Trevor Lee (@TLee910) January 1, 2019

Back in November, Lee spoke with Sports Illustrated and commented on how it was his dream to get to WWE in honor of his late father, Tracy Caddell, co-founder of OMEGA Championship Wrestling.

"I would love to go to WWE or New Japan," Lee said. "I've done a lot in the United States in terms of big independent companies, I've wrestled in Mexico, Canada, England, and India, but I'd love to go to Japan. ... I'm not chasing my father's dreams, but I do want to do something for him. And it's for me, as well. Ultimately, I would like to go to WWE. That's the dream. It's always something my father really wanted for me."