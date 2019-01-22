Stardom Star Announced For ROH Bound By Honor, NJPW New Beginning Hype Video, Warrior Wrestling 4

- Above is the look ahead to NJPW New Beginning, which will take place for two events in Sapporo on February 2 and 3, then in Osaka on February 11. The video spotlights on IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori vs. Ryusuke Taguchi, and IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jay White.

- ROH announced Stardom star, Mayu Iwatani, will be appear on February 9 (Lakeland, Florida) and 10 (Miami, Florida) at ROH Bound by Honor. Opponents for Iwatani have yet to be announced.

- Warrior Wrestling announced SCU (Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky, and Frankie Kazarian) will face Rich Swann, Andrew Everett, and Sammy Guevera at Warrior Wrestling IV in Chicago on March 15. Also announced for the show: Jordynne Grace vs. Lisa Marie Varon (fka Victoria). As noted, Victoria announced 2019 would be her final year in the ring.

