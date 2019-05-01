Wrestling Inc. has learned that Rhyno's WWE contract expires this July.

Rhyno last wrestled in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35 last month. The former ECW World Heavyweight Champion has only made a few appearances on WWE television since losing a storyline loser gets first match to Heath Slater on RAW last December.

Rhyno is starting to accept independent bookings, so it appears as if he will be leaving the company once his contract is up. As seen below, IWC announced that Rhyno will be returning to their roster this summer.

Rhyno had returned full-time to WWE in 2016 for SmackDown following the WWE brand extension. He went on to become one-half of the inaugural SmackDown Tag Team Champions alongside partner Heath Slater after the defeated The Usos at Backlash in September of 2016. After being drafted to RAW in April of 2017, he was used sparingly on television.

