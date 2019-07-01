After AEW Fyter Fest (results here) finished up, AEW President Tony Khan answered questions from the media. Khan was asked about intergender wrestling happening in the promotion, which led to what two things he didn't like about last year's All In.

In regards to intergender wrestling, Khan sounded steadfast in that not being a focal point in All Elite Wrestling. He pointed to a moment in the Over Budget Battle Royal at last year's All In when Jordynne Grace got punched in the face as reason why he's not interested in that being on his brand.

"Probably won't see it in AEW," Khan confirmed. "If there was one thing—how many of you guys were at All In? In the battle royal, anybody remember when Jordynne Grace got hit in the face? That was probably the thing I didn't like about All In.

"I don't think that's cool. I'm really against domestic abuse, and I'm not saying that is, but it's a really complex question that I knew it would come up sooner or later. But it's probably not what we're gonna do, we're gonna focus on a men's division: singles and tag, and a women's division: singles and tag. Mixed matches, we're probably not gonna focus on them."

During his answer about intergender wrestling, Khan also revealed the other part of All In that he wasn't a fan of: Joey Ryan's penis druids. Khan felt like Adam Page is going to be a big star in the company, and despite winning that match, everyone forgot about it due to the druids coming out afterwards.

"There were two things I didn't like about All In, [Jordynne Grace getting punched], and the penis druids," Khan said. "I couldn't do the penis druids on TV. I wouldn't be able to do that on TV, on PPV you could probably do that, on PPV I would have done the penis druids.

"Here's what I didn't like about it at the time, I'm a big 'Hangman' [Adam Page] guy and he won the match, and you almost kind of forgot he won the match. He's a big guy and you want to protect that guy in that situation. You feel real strong about that guy, and then look at our company now after the two big shows we've done, I think he's come out and delivered."

