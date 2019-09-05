AEW World Champion Chris Jericho took to his Talk Is Jericho podcast this week to go in-depth about the day leading up to his World Title match against Adam "Hangman" Page at this past Saturday's AEW All Out event.

Jericho recalled one particular exchange he had with the rising AEW tag team, Private Party, where the duo asked if they had Jericho's blessing to use a spinning back elbow maneuver similar to his "Judas Effect" finisher.

"I like [Private Party]," Jericho revealed. "I don't know if they're like 15 years old, or 22 years old, or whatever they are - they're young guys but they've got a lot of fire, they've got a lot of cool moves obviously.

"They actually had the respect to come up to me and say, 'We have this double-team move, it's like a double, spinning back elbow.' I'm like, 'You guys can probably not do that one for a while, and I promise not to do - well, I can't do any of the moves that you do, so, give Dr. J his little spinning elbow. Let me get that over before you guys try to steal it with two of them at the same time. We can go from there.'"

Private Party has Jericho's endorsement, especially considering the appeal they bring to the younger audiences that AEW is attracting.

"Private Party: great, exciting, and I've been a big fan of them from the moment Matt and Nick Jackson showed me their tape and said, 'We just signed these guys.' And I thought that was really, really cool to have Private Party beat Angelico and Jack Evans by pinfall... I liked it, and, of course, I think they've got a big future and I just like their vibe," Jericho said. "I think one of the things that AEW has is we have a younger contingency, which you need. You've got to get that younger fan base in there, and those two guys definitely fit in that category."

