Congratulations are in order to former WWE and WCW star Stacy Keibler, who is expecting her third child to arrive in 2020. The Dancing with the Stars contestant took to Instagram to announce the news.

"Taking these pics was a glimpse into what the next few years will be like with a third child - hectic, silly, and so much fun!! I wouldn't have it any other way and we are all super excited for baby number 3!!!"

Kebler is married to Future Ads CEO Jared Pobre, tying the knot in 2014 in a surprise beach ceremony in Mexico. The wedding was a surprise to their respective families since they were on vacation.

Keibler and Pobre welcomed their first child, daughter Ava Grace, on August 20, 2014 and their second child,, Bodhi Brooks, on June 18, 2018.

Keibler's last WWE appearance was this past April, when she inducted Torrie Wilson into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Mike Levy contributed to this article.