WWE Backstage analyst Paige spoke with GiveMeSport while in the UK this week and revealed how she's a big fan of WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

Paige revealed that Wyatt is her most favorite WWE Superstar right now, and commented on how far they go back.

"The Fiend is my top star in WWE right now," Paige admitted. "I think he's incredible, wonderful. I've known Bray since day one."

Paige continued and talked about how Wyatt's character evolves.

"His character always evolves and changes," Paige said of Wyatt. "It's so intricate and interesting that he can evolve into anything. It's interesting because every time he wrestles someone they turn into the old-school them. So Daniel Bryan and The Miz turning heel, those are good examples. It's weird and interesting and I like it."

It wouldn't be a Paige interview without a question on her possible WWE ring return. Paige, who was forced to retire from in-ring action after a neck injury, reiterated that she is hopeful for a ring return.

"Hopefully," Paige said of a possible WWE ring return. "Never say never - maybe a miracle happens. I hope one day I get to come back."

