There has been speculation regarding the partnership with ROH and NJPW, however it appears as if the two companies will continue to work with each other. ROH announced that Bullet Club leader Jay White will be appearing at its Supercard of Honor event on April 4.

"#BULLETCLUB MEMBER & NJPW STAR JAY WHITE SIGNED FOR ROH SUPERCARD OF HONOR APRIL 4 IN LAKELAND, FLORIDA! @jaywhitenz is #GoingToLakeland"

This is the first time that White will be wrestling on an ROH show since the G1 Supercard last year, where he lost the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Kazuchika Okada. White previously worked with ROH from 2016-2017 as a Young Lion in an excursion run.

Taking place in Lakeland Florida, the event will be during the evening. It should be noted that the Bullet Club will host the Bullet Club Beach Party on the same day at 10 a.m. ET.

You can check out the announcement below: