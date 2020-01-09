This past week on RAW, it was announced that WWE Champion Brock Lesnar would be entering at number one at the Royal Rumble. On a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray offered up an idea to capitalize off another one of Paul Heyman's protégés in the company, CM Punk.

"I think if there's hope that surrounds any one wrestler more than anyone else it's him," Ray said. "I think no matter how many times we come on this show and been like 'OK enough about Punk because he doesn't want to do this anymore or he wants to do MMA or his heart isn't really in it or he keeps saying forget about it.' Even though he keeps pro wrestling at more than an arm's length, I think fans everywhere hope to see him back and the only reason I'm suggesting CM Punk is not for the shock value of him being a surprise entrant. It's for the story that it could present for Brock."

Ray presented his ideal scenario for a Lesnar and CM Punk confrontation.

"Check this out. Brock is standing by himself, end of the match, everyone's out. Who the hell is gonna be number 30? Punk's music hits. The place is gonna go absolute bat sh*t crazy. Yes or no? What would the look on Paul Heyman's face be if CM Punk is coming to the ring against his beast," Ray said. "Who else did Paul represent besides Brock Lesnar? Now he's got his two guys. His biggest successes in WWE will now be standing face to face."

Ray continued his scenario that would set up a WrestleMania main event match between Punk and Lesnar for the WWE Championship.

"Punk enters the ring. Punk and Brock Lesnar are face to face," Ray said. "[The] hard camera shot shows them face to face and splitting right in the middle is the look of horror Paul Heyman looking like Kevin from Home Alone. With that look of horror on his face like 'what the frick am I supposed to do now?' I never saw this coming. I'm Paul Heyman. I'm the master manipulator. I'm the master chess player. I can outwork anybody in the ring and in the back, and now I am face to face with a situation that not even I saw coming. And Punk eliminates Brock and then challenges Brock for the championship. You don't think that's a WrestleMania main event that's gonna put a**es in seats?"

You can check out the full clip below:

