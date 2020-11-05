AEW star Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks is currently dealing with a partially torn MCL and thinning of the ACL, which is also considered a slight tear.

The injury is why Jackson has been selling an injury as of late, according to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Jackson suffered the injury back on July 22 during the Falls Count Anywhere match between The Bucks and The Butcher & The Blade on AEW Dynamite. The injury reportedly occurred at the end of the match when The Bucks hit the flying elbow drops from the top of the set, onto their opponents down below, who were laying on top of tables. It was noted that the table leg jammed up Jackson's knee. Jackson delivered his elbow drop to The Butcher.

Jackson has been rehabbing the injury ever since then, apparently avoiding surgery. The Bucks have worked 8 matches since the injury occurred.

The Young Bucks are set to challenge AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR at Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view. Per the stipulations, if FTR retains, then The Bucks will no longer be able to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Titles. FTR have been focusing on Matt's injury as of late, which is a sign that it will likely be a factor in Saturday's title match.

