WWE SmackDown Superstar Drew McIntyre has compared YouTuber-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul to the iconic Muhammad Ali, citing the heel heat Paul receives every time he steps into an arena.

“Jake Paul is a foe of everybody I guess (laughs),” McIntyre told talkSPORT. “He gets it. So few people are willing to be true bad guys and make the public pay to see them get beat and he is a true bad guy. Whenever I see him show up at these events and the whole crowd starts booing him, I’m like ‘wow, that’s pretty cool.’

“It’s like Muhammad Ali back in the day. Everyone just remembers the good parts and how great he was, but if you remember in the beginning of Ali’s career, he was playing the heel and taking inspiration from WWE and playing that character, making people hate him so they would pay money to see him get beat.”

McIntyre then invited Paul to “swing by WWE” for a future match.

“He [Jake] is basically the number one heel in the world so if he wants to swing by WWE and get Claymored in the face, that’s just fine with me!”

As reported earlier, the rumored McIntyre vs. Tyson Fury match has been delayed for several years due to the pandemic, but it appears the crossover bout might finally take place at WWE’s rumored UK show in 2022. Speaking on the same, The Scottish Warrior said he “won’t shut up” until the match occurs.

“I’m still angling for that significant UK pay-per-view and I won’t shut up until it happens” McIntyre said. “Tyson Fury and I have gone back and forth for a long time. If we needed something just a little outside of the box to get people’s attention, especially in the UK with someone of Fury’s stature fighting Drew McIntyre in the battle of Britain, that would really draw some eyes and that’s where I’d like to see it.”

Tyson Fury’s young brother, Tommy Fury (7-0, 4 KOs), will face Jake Paul (4-0, 3 KOs) next month.