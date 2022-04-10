As seen below, Impact Wrestling star Kimber Lee has now deactivated her Twitter account in wake of allegations made toward former WWE NXT star Nash Carter.

We noted earlier this week how Carter was released from WWE after several allegations of abuse were made by Lee, his wife. She alleged Carter physically and emotionally abused her. She also accused him of holding anti-LGBTQ views and posted a photo of Carter doing what appeared to be a Nazi salute, sporting a mustache similar to Adolf Hitler.

Carter hasn’t commented on Kimber Lee’s allegations, though the wife of Wes Lee, Carter’s tag team partner, has vocally defended him on social media. As of this writing, neither Carter, Lee nor the WWE has commented on Carter’s reported release.

Nash Carter and Kimber Lee began dating in 2018 and would later become engaged in August of 2019. They have been married for nearly two years.

Formerly known as Zachary Wentz, Carter broke through with Wes Lee (then known as Dezmond Xavier) as a member of the trio The Rascalz, alongside Impact star Trey Miguel. The duo are best known for their time in Impact Wrestling and captured several tag team titles on the independent circuit, including the AAW, PWG, and CZW Tag Team Championships.

The duo signed with WWE in 2020 and took on the name MSK, while largely maintaining their Rascalz gimmick. As of Carter’s release, MSK were the current NXT Tag Team Champions in their second reign and were set to defend their titles against Grayson Waller and Sanga this week but have instead vacated them.

You can see the image of Kimber Lee’s deleted Twitter account below:

