Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT UK Viewing Party. Our live coverage starts at 3pm ET. Please share coverage of today’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

– Ilja Dragunov/Jordan Devlin NXT UK Championship Press Conference 

– Saxon Huxley vs. Von Wagner 

– Xia Brookside w/Eliza Alexander vs. Angel Hayze 

– Mark Andrews & Wild Boar vs. Symbiosis w/Eddie Dennis 

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

counter

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts

By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
YouTube icon.Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. on YouTube.