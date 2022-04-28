Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT UK Viewing Party. Our live coverage starts at 3pm ET. Please share coverage of today’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

– Ilja Dragunov/Jordan Devlin NXT UK Championship Press Conference

– Saxon Huxley vs. Von Wagner

– Xia Brookside w/Eliza Alexander vs. Angel Hayze

– Mark Andrews & Wild Boar vs. Symbiosis w/Eddie Dennis

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts