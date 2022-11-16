Early Contenders For Pro Wrestling Breakout Star Of The Year

In the professional wrestling industry, it's important to build up new talent in order to keep the wheels turning. Over the past several years, we've seen breakout performers like Bianca Belair, Orange Cassidy, and Drew McIntyre rise into new roles that have helped them shine like never before. 2022 has been a marquee year for wrestling, and a number of performers have used the opportunities they've been given to step up into new levels of prominence.

During a recent episode of the Wrestling Inc. podcast, hosts Jimmy Korderas, Jack Farmer, and Justin Labar discussed contenders for breakout performances this year, and the name that initiated the entire conversation was Dominik Mysterio. The son of future WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Dominik is one of the few young talents who has been able to bypass the "NXT" developmental system completely, making his main roster debut back in 2020. In his early days, Dominik showed plenty of promise and even won the WWE Tag Team Championship with his father, but it took time for him to stand out on his own accord. This year, he may have done just that — though he's far from the only one.