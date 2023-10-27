Wrestling Inc. Prestige Rankings 10/27/23: Rating Pro Wrestling's Top 25 Performers

Welcome to the third installment of Wrestling Inc.'s weekly ... well, we were calling them Power Rankings, but that was just misdirection. Internally, the first time, we referred to them as Pledge Rankings. Then in the second week, we added an exciting new element in the form of external data, resulting in the Turn Rankings. Now, we are finally ready to reveal the truth, and formally present you with what we are now calling Wrestling Inc.'s weekly Prestige Rankings!

Okay, magician's tricks and 17-year-old Christopher Nolan film references aside, some of you were still a little confused by the fact that we've been calling these "power rankings," so we changed the name for the sake of transparency. This is not a ranking of the wrestlers who win the most matches, sell the most merchandise, or main event the most pay-per-views. This is a ranking of the wrestlers who you, the WINC readership, and other wrestling fans around the world, pay the most attention to. In the past week, which active talent have drawn you in, whether because of what they did in the ring or because of something that happened in the real world? (In wrestling, it's usually a combination of the two). Whose names have you mentioned in the presence of a casual, lapsed, or latent wrestling fan and made them say "Oh, I've heard of them"? Which wrestlers, in short, command the most prestige from fans across the globe at this particular moment in time?

It's about time we found out. As always, please feel free to leave your feedback in the comments!