Ronda Rousey Praises Sasha Banks And Bayley, Talks Wanting To Headline WrestleMania

RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey was interviewed by Refinery 29 to talk about her young WWE career. Below are a couple of highlights:

Who she has looked to in the women's division for guidance since signing:

"It's hard to pick one person, because every single person on the roster has been a teacher to me at some point. I've learned something from everyone. Nattie's [ed. note: WWE Superstar Natalya] been amazing to me from day one, when I was just training with Brian Kendrick in secret. Nattie knew I was training and she had just finished a South America tour. She had been all over the place, and instead of coming home, she flew all the way out to L.A. and stayed at my house and came to train with me. Now that I've been traveling around with them, I'm like, 'How could you ever have taken some of your home days and spend them on me?'

"[WWE Superstars] Sasha [Banks] and Bayley have taught me so much. [They] have been these great examples of being effortlessly great at what they do. They've also been a great resource and made me feel so comfortable about coming to them and asking them questions. I've learned so much from every woman that I've ever been in the ring with. Nia Jax was my first singles match and if I didn't have her as my partner, I don't know if it would have been as good as it was. It was extremely intimidating that my first ever singles match was for the Raw Women's Championship and she was just a great mentor and guide through that whole process. The people you are against [are the ones] you spend the most time with and you learn the most from. There isn't a single woman in the locker room that hasn't been instrumental to my success."

The one milestone she wants to hit in WWE that she hasn't yet:

"We've never had women headline WrestleMania and I would love to be one of the women to do so, or at least be one of the women watching when it happens. It's that one 'first' that has still been kept away from us that every single woman on the roster is ravenous for."

Rousey also discussed growing up a WWE fan, the best piece of advice she's received so far and more. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.