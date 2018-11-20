Edge On Which WWE Superstar Should Headline WrestleMania 35

Edge retired over seven years ago but he still keeps up with the WWE product. He also stays in contact with many of the Superstars he wrestled with as well as younger ones in NXT and at the Performance Center.

The Rated R Superstar was asked which current Superstar he thinks should main event WrestleMania when he appeared on Inside the Ropes during its tour through Glasgow, Scotland.

"It's not just because we're here [in Scotland]. I would say if we were in Boise, Idaho. I would say if we were in Jackson, Mississippi. I would say if we were in Kalamazoo, Michigan… Drew McIntyre," Edge said of his pick to main event WrestleMania.

"I've always really liked Drew. We've always gotten along. He's always come to me for advice and I know he actually comes because he wants advice, not just because it's the political thing to do. He implements that advice or tries to and if it doesn't work for him, that's fine."

Edge then made a comparison between McIntyre and the guy he's been associated with for most of his career: Christian.



"You had Christian, who was really the first guy who left WWE to go somewhere else and he went to a smaller company," Edge said of Christian leaving WWE for Impact Wrestling. "Fast forward a few years and Drew did the same thing. Drew wasn't happy with where he was at. He wasn't satisfied with where he was at, so he left and he made changes. He realized that he had to make changes to himself. A lot of time talents don't want to admit that. They think it's everyone else's fault or it's the company's fault.

"What Drew did is he went, 'I'll go and wrestle all across the world. I will build myself into looking like I can kill a country.'"

Edge then talks about how McIntyre improved everything about himself from his wrestling skills to his physique to his promo skills. He also mentions that McIntyre is one of the few who can stand toe-to-toe with a monster like Braun Strowman and not look out of place.

"Drew walks out and stands eye-to-eye with [Strowman] and I'm like, 'Whoa! Okay, that kid is marketability to me.' He backs it up with ability, a great mindset and a great attitude," stated Edge.

"So, yeah, Drew McIntyre's that guy to me."

