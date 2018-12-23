Sean Waltman Talks WWE Calling Up EC3 And Lars Sullivan, ECW Icon Burns Himself (Video), Impact

- On the latest edition of Sean Waltman's podcast, XPac 12360, Waltman discussed WWE calling up Lars Sullivan and EC3. Waltman noted that both men are a good fit for the main roster.

"Lars Sullivan and EC3 are made for the main roster, more so than NXT," Waltman said. "Obviously, Lars because he's just freakish in so many ways. But EC3, I look at him and I look at his mannerisms, his mic skills, he's tailor made for a good push on the main roster."

- Tickets are now on sale for Impact's upcoming television tapings on January 11 and 12 at Frontón México in Mexico City, Mexico. You can purchase them at this link.

- Sabu tweeted the video below of him burning himself while creating a fireball for a video greeting for a fan: