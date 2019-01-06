Wrestling Inc.

Another Big Title Change At "Impact Wrestling: Homecoming"

By Joshua Gagnon | January 06, 2019

Taya Valkyrie won the Impact Knockouts Championship against Tessa Blanchard at tonight's Impact Homecoming PPV. This is Valkyrie's first time winning the title. Blanchard won it back in August.

