Another Big Title Change At "Impact Wrestling: Homecoming"

Taya Valkyrie won the Impact Knockouts Championship against Tessa Blanchard at tonight's Impact Homecoming PPV. This is Valkyrie's first time winning the title. Blanchard won it back in August.
You can check out the title change in the videos and photo below:
