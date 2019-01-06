WWE Stars Go At Each Other On Twitter, Shots Thrown At Impact Wrestling

Earlier this week it was announced the upcoming title match on this Monday's RAW between The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) and WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Chad Gable & Bobby Roode will be a Lumberjack Match.

Gable & Roode won their first WWE RAW Tag Team Championships when they defeated AOP and their Manager, Drake Maverick, in a 2-on-3 handicap match on the December 10, 2018 edition of RAW. Maverick took the pin for his team.

The Revival and AOP's Manager have been trading shots about their wrestling credentials on Twitter over the last few days. Maverick retweeted a passage from Wilder and replaced his words with a similar statement, saying, "To see the tag team titles brought back to greatness, wait for #AOP to be champions again."

Their arguing was the standard banter at first until Dawson interjected, "While Dash & I were having WWE's Match Of The Year, you were 'wrestling' for a 'company' on local access TV," likely implying Impact Wrestling, as Maverick was well-known as "Rockstar Spud" in their X Division.

Maverick would then respond, "While I was 'wrestling' for a 'company' on television you were still rookies doing bump drills. Notice when I got here I skipped that part because of all of my track record & accomplishments on 'local access TV.'"

You can read the full conversation below:

For a great tag team match, watch Main Event tonight.



To see the tag team titles brought back to greatness, watch Raw Monday night. — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) January 3, 2019

For the equivalent of watching grass grow - Watch Main Event tonight.



To see the tag team titles brought back to greatness, wait for #AOP to be champions again. https://t.co/fLqA6OxpfM — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) January 4, 2019

We don't do our own laundry. https://t.co/9ShEuuYmsz — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) January 4, 2019

While Dash & I were having WWE's Match Of The Year, you were "wrestling" for a "company" on local access TV. https://t.co/lzqR5Q2jij — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) January 4, 2019

While I was "wrestling" for a "company" on television you were still rookies doing bump drills. Notice when I got here I skipped that part because of all of my track record & accomplishments on "local access TV" https://t.co/uKYFYuKtzy — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) January 5, 2019

After apx. 23 hrs, THIS is your response?! ??



P.S. Just remember; when I was a "rookie" in NXT, our Florida Live Events we're drawing more than your TV shows. https://t.co/JoWkIvNMwQ — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) January 5, 2019

As noted, this Monday's RAW will also feature the return of Hulk Hogan and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Braun Strowman is also schedule to appear to hype his upcoming title match against Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. John Cena is also scheduled to make an appearance.