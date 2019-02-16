Josh Matthews from Impact Wrestling has announced via Twitter that former Impact World Champion, Eddie Edwards, has signed a new long-term deal with the company. Edwards was standing by for the announcement and responded by proclaiming his continued dedication for his home of Impact Wrestling.

"Great news for this man right here: Eddie Edwards," Matthews said. "He has signed a long-term deal with Impact Wrestling, so Eddie will be here for the foreseeable future. We fired Ross and Eddie got a new contract!"

"Get used to it! You're not getting rid of me that easy," Edwards stated. "Honestly, Impact is my home and this is the place I want to be clearly. And my short term goal? I want to take them back to the next level. I want to be one of those guys in the forefront trying to say, 'Come on guys, jump on my back, let's go!'" You can watch the full exchange below:

Edwards has been with Impact Wrestling since 2014 and has held the promotion's World Heavyweight Championship, the X Division Championship on two separate occasions, and he's also a five-time Impact Tag Team Champion with former partner, Davey Richards.