The first match has been confirmed for the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. It will be new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defending their titles against Shane McMahon and hometown star The Miz.

The Usos just won the titles from Miz and McMahon at Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, which was the first title defense for Miz and McMahon.

WWE Fastlane takes place on March 10 from The Q Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. This will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 35.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Fastlane card later tonight.