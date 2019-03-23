- Above is a Ring of Honor throwback of Kazuchika Okada vs. Roderick Strong at ROH Field of Honor in 2015. Near the end of the match, Okada finished Strong off with a rainmaker.

- NJPW announced Kota Ibushi will be appearing at Royal Quest in London on August 31. Already heading to the event: Tetsuya Naito, Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Will Ospreay, and Zack Sabre Jr.

??Guess who's coming to Royal Quest? ??



The Golden star is making his way to London in August, will you be there? Make sure to get your tickets before they all sell out!??



Gigantic:



See Tickets: #njpw #njpwroyalquest — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 23, 2019

- The Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) is taking place this weekend. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are at the event for photo and signing opportunities with fans. Wrestling Inc. will be present for today's AEW panel at 3:45 pm ET and will be streamed via our Facebook Page. On May 25 at AEW Double or Nothing in Las Vegas, Omega will take on Chris Jericho while Matt and Nick, the new AAA Tag Team Champions, will go up against Pentagon Jr. and Fenix.