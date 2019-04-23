The relationship between Charlotte Flair and Andrade is getting "very serious, very quickly," according to TMZ.

TMZ points to how Flair has been wearing a ring on her wedding finger as of late. She started wearing the ring shortly after they went public with their relationship at WWE events during WrestleMania 35 weekend earlier this month. TMZ said they have been reaching out to sources to find out if the SmackDown Superstars are engaged, but "no one seems to know for certain. At the very least, no one is outright saying 'no.'"

Fans have been speculating on a possible engagement between the two ever since they noticed Flair's ring in post-WrestleMania vacation photos that were posted to social media by Flair and Andrade. Flair and Andrade have been dating for a while, but they just went public with the relationship earlier this month.

As noted, Andrade and manager Zelina Vega were sent back to the blue brand roster this week and part of the reason for the move was because WWE officials have wanted to keep some of the real-life couples together. There were reportedly people within WWE who were not happy with Flair and Andrade being split up when Andrade was sent to RAW in the Superstar Shakeup last week.

Below is a photo of Charlotte wearing the ring: