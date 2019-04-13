Last December, Tyler Breeze showed up in NXT to have a match against then NXT North American Champion Ricochet. Even though Breeze would come up short against Ricochet, it sounds like he still wants another crack at the title.

A few days ago Breeze wrote on Twitter, "I want the North American Title," which is currently held by Velveteen Dream.

NXT's Instagram has since posted the tweet, possibly giving it some more life with the caption, "Did someone say #DREAMMatch? Tyler Breeze is still eyeing that NXT #NorthAmericanChampionship."

Big E didn't miss the tweet either, cracking a joke at Breeze, "Fighting VD is nothing new to you."

