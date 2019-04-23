- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown from Lincoln, Nebraska in this new video.

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair filed to trademark "Founder of Swag" and "King of Drip" back on Monday, April 15. The trademarks were filed for "Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer."

- As noted, next week's WWE RAW will feature a special edition of "A Moment of Bliss" with Alexa Bliss revealing the participants for the men's and the women's Money In the Bank Ladder Matches. Dana Brooke, who wrestled Ruby Riott at last night's WWE Main Event tapings, took to Twitter and said she wants a spot at MITB because her turn is now.

She wrote, "I've been patient enough.. proved I've improved, tried to make my voice known... stood up to the baddest...respected @WWE - It's my turn #WWEuniverse"

You can see Dana's full tweet below: