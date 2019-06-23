Two-out-of-three falls matches on televisions have been pretty rare on WWE television, however last week there were two. Both RAW and SmackDown featured a two-out-of-three falls match, with The New Day defeating Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens in two straight falls on RAW, followed by Kofi Kingston & Seth Rollins defeating Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens in two straight falls on SmackDown the following night.

There is apparently a reason for those matches taking place. Bryan Alvarez reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Vince McMahon held a meeting last week and told everyone that there will be no more wrestling during commercial breaks.

This is a pretty significant change as most of the matches on television usually go through a commercial break. With this change, the main way you can have matches go through a break with no wrestling is by having them have multiple falls.

It remains to be seen how long this change will stick, as several of the recent changes that WWE has made over the past couple of months (dimming the lights in the third hour, the 'Electric Chair' segment) were quickly dropped.