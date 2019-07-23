WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry appeared on today's edition of Busted Open Radio with Dave LaGreca for a discussion on last night's WWE RAW Reunion special. Henry talked about the same thing that WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin previously said, that the show really felt like a family reunion.

"It was a really, really good experience. It was like a family reunion," Henry said. "There was a couple of people that didn't didn't agree, it didn't break out into a fight or nothing, or an argument, but there was a couple of times where there were stories and people said, 'No, no, that's not how it went.' And you know, that kind of thing, but I got to see so many people that I hadn't seen in a long time."

Henry also talked about how WWE really "rolled out the red carpet" for the returning Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL last night. Henry described the backstage set-up and said it was like WrestleMania.

"There were a lot of celebrities in the back," Henry recalled. "Musicians, and MMA fighters. It was just like WrestleMania. The biggest thing - the setup. They had a lounge set up with all these big comfortable chairs, and fruit and drinks, and all kinds of stuff set up in a lounge for the Legends, and it was called the Legends Lounge. And they ain't never done nothing like that at WrestleMania before. It rivaled WrestleMania as far as the presentation and the set up.

"If you can visualize this - you walk into the door and here's a table with all these fruit bowls, and carrots and celery, and dips and drinks, and all kinds of potato chips of every brand, a little dessert tower, and then you see just from 20 yards of big couches, with little tables and tablecloths on them, and welcome signs. I'm like, 'Man, this is some VIP-type stuff, I've never experienced that.' So, they did it really, really well and it was a really good job at making everybody feel at home and comfortable."

We noted earlier today how WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair reportedly "held court" in a VIP area of the hotel bar, buying rounds of drinks and pizzas for the wrestlers after the show. Henry talked about Flair and Austin partying hard after the show.

"Ric Flair," Henry said after he was asked if any of the Legends over-extended themselves after the show. "The doctor gave him a clean bill of health and said it wasn't the alcohol, it was your heart, and he got that fixed. Him and Steve Austin got lit, I mean... [whistles]. Ric Flair, he did everything but take his clothes off. He danced in the bar, he did the whole 'Naitch' thing. It was pretty damn special, man. It was pretty special, glad I got to see that again."