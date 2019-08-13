WWE has reportedly signed top indie women's wrestler Santana Garrett, according to Squared Circle Sirens.

There's no word yet on when Garrett will begin working with WWE at the Performance Center in Orlando, but the deal will see her become a member of the WWE NXT roster.

It's been reported that several top indie wrestlers were expected to begin with WWE in the September Performance Center class, and it's possible that Garrett's signing will be confirmed then.

Garrett, formerly known as Brittany in Impact Wrestling, has held titles in several promotions, including the NWA World Women's Title, the Shine Title and Shine Tag Team Titles, the Wonder of Stardom Title, the WOW World Title and WOW Tag Team Titles, among others. She has been wrestling professionally since 2009.

The 31 year old from Florida has made several appearances for WWE since 2013, working as an enhancement talent in NXT. She also participated in the 2017 Mae Young Classic, losing to Piper Niven in the first round.

Garrett is a second-generation wrestler as her father, Kenny Garrett, worked as "TNT" Kenny G during the territory days.

Gus Hinojosa contributed to this article.