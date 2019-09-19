Jake Hager, who competed in the WWE as Jack Swagger, will make his third appearance inside the Bellator MMA cage this coming October. According to a report by ESPN, Hager will face Anthony Garrett at Bellator 231.

The event takes place October 25 from the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. The heavyweight bout between Hager and Garrett is likely to air on the main card, which will broadcast on Paramount Network.

Hager, 37 years old, was an NCAA Div. I All-American wrestler for the University of Oklahoma. He made his professional mixed martial arts debut in January and has scored back-to-back first round submissions.

Garrett, 29, is 4-2 and signed from the Shamrock FC promotion to make his Bellator debut vs. Hager.

Bellator 231 is expected to feature a main event rematch between former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir and Roy Nelson.