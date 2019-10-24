Former WWE superstar, Adam Rose (Raymond John Leppan), has been taking to Instagram lately to show how much his health has improved since getting clean and sober and leaving WWE. Rose showed a comparison of his past physique with his new one, noting that he's gone from 176 lbs. at his lowest to his current 258 lbs.

"My weight gain has caused some interest so let me explain.. Before coming to the #WWE, I weighed 236 lbs," Rose wrote. "When I performed as #LeoKrugar, my weight was around 225 lbs.. When I made the transition to #Adamrose, I was asked to refrain from weight training so the character would not look like a #prowrestler at all, and also to get as far away from the Krugar character as possible. My weight as Adam was around 201 lbs.. unfortunately, as everyone now knows, while in the WWE, I developed a drug addiction which lead to me losing considerable weight and getting sick. At my worst I weighed in at 176 lbs in the WWE.. I was living on a smoothie a day and barely ate.. After a long stint in rehab, thanks to the WWE, I was able to clean up and get my life back together..

"Currently I weigh 258 lbs and feel good. I weight train religiously and eat food again.. probably too much food.. but I enjoy it so not gonna stop. I'm happy and on a much better track.. thank you.. #nxt #aew #powerlifting #weightlifting #bodybuilding #swoledaddy #jacked #happy #FatBoyHappy"

It's also interesting to note that in the caption above, Rose specifically tagged "#nxt" and "#aew" at the conclusion. Nevertheless, Rose continues to claim that he is retiring from the ring and finishing up his final dates.

In another post, Rose wrote, "#258 lbs and growing.. may be time for that diet.. nah its a bulking year.. retired and finishing up dates. That is all. #botb #adamrose #swoledaddy #jacked #blessed #wwe #aew #roh #ImpactWrestling #powerlifting #bodybuilding #beardgame"

You can see the full Instagram posts below:

Rose left WWE in 2016 but has continued giving the company praise for their help in getting him clean and sober. He talked to The Sentinel in June about the bad shape he was in when he left WWE, in the wake of a WWE Wellness Policy violation and a domestic violence charge, which was later dropped.

"I was an idiot at the end – a moron, a bumbling buffoon," Rose said. "I made mistake after mistake, a lot of them out of self-sabotage because I was so unhappy. I developed a drug addiction and just acted out in every way. The fact that WWE let me leave on what I consider good terms and helped me get clean is a miracle."