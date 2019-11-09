In May it was announced Jon Moxley had signed on to star in the MMA-themed action movie, Cagefighter.

The movie tells the story of a lauded MMA champion who unexpectedly loses a heavily promoted fight to a pro wrestling star making his crossover debut in the world of MMA. Humiliated by the loss, the fighter must fight his way back to the top and earn a rematch.

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell was on the set of Cagefighter and sent well wishes to Moxley before his Unsanctioned Lights Out Match against Kenny Omega at tonight's AEW Full Gear PPV in Baltimore.

"We're on the set of Cagefighter and one of our guys, one of our co-stars, Jon Moxley has a match tonight," Liddell began. "He's gonna kick Kenny Omega's ass! Go get him brother!"

You can watch Liddell's message in the video above. Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage beginning at 7 pm ET.